Three Stockton field hockey players chosen all-conference
Three Stockton field hockey players chosen all-conference

Three members of the Stockton University field hockey team were named all-New Jersey Athletic Conference selections Thursday.

Senior forward Gianna Morganti and freshman back Alexandra Palumbo were voted to the NJAC First Team, and junior midfielder Rhian Freire was named an honorable mention.

Morganti, a St. Joseph High School graduate, earned her second straight first-team honor. Palumbo and Freire (Cedar Creek) were first-time selections.

Morganti led the Ospreys (8-8) with 13 goals and three assists (29 points). She added two game-winning goals and one defensive save. Her 13 goals tied her for the fourth most in a single season in school history.

Palumbo tied for the team lead and was fourth in the NJAC with three defensive saves. She also scored 10 goals, including one game-winning goal.

Freire started all 16 games, including four shutouts. She rarely left the field for the Ospreys, who had a 1.63 goals against average.

Gianna Morganti headshot

Morganti

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
Alexandra Palumbo headshot

Palumbo

 Stockton U., Provided

