Three Ospreys earn NJAC weekly awards

Thee Stockton University athletes earned New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards Tuesday.
Absegami High School graduate and freshman Sarb Devi was named women’s tennis Rookie of the Week. Southern Regional sophomore Holly Yannacone and freshman was named women’s lacrosse Rookie of the Week.
Sophomore baseball player Aaron Winsker was named Rookie Pitcher of the Week. Because the Spring 2020 seasons were shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sophomores are eligible for NJAC rookie awards this year.
Devi led Stockton to three wins last week. Playing at second singles, she swept all her matches. She also played at first doubles once and second doubles twice, winning all three matches with her partner 8-0.
For the season, Devi is 5-1 in singles and 4-1 in doubles. She was also NJAC Rookie of the Week on April 12.
Yannacone scored three goals and had one assist for four points as Stockton finished its regular season last week. The sophomore snagged a season-high three ground balls, all against Rutgers-Camden on Saturday. She added one caused turnover.
Yannacone and the Ospreys will play Montclair State in the NJAC semifinals 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Winsker pitched six innings against Rutgers-Newark on Saturday, allowing just two runs on five hits and striking out six . In his last two starts, Winsker went 2-0 after pitching 14 innings with 10 strikeouts. He has a 3.41 ERA.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.