The Press wants to hear from South Jersey St. Peter's grads and current students who are celebrating the school's NCAA Tournament success

Are you a St. Peter’s University graduate or current student from South Jersey?
The Press of Atlantic City wants to talk to you about the school’s historic run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Peacocks play Purdue on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Are you planning to go? Let us know. Email Eric Conklin at econklin@pressofac.com
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.