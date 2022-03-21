 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Press wants to hear from South Jersey St. Peter's grads and current students who are celebrating the school's NCAA Tournament success

NCAA St Peters Murray St Basketball

Saint Peter's players celebrate after defeating Murray State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

Are you a St. Peter’s University graduate or current student from South Jersey?

The Press of Atlantic City wants to talk to you about the school’s historic run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Peacocks play Purdue on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Are you planning to go? Let us know. Email Eric Conklin at econklin@pressofac.com

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

