The MAAC is back at Boardwalk Hall today, but not without a little bit of apprehension

“We are ready with safeguards and protocols,” he said. “We feel good about our extensive daily testing program.”

During the regular season, players and staff were tested three times per week.

“The protocols are in place to keep everyone safe,” said Niagara women’s coach Jada Pierce. “That is going to be the biggest change; the players are not used to that aspect of it (being tested every day). We are thankful to get to this part in the season.”

The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth University, Rider University and St. Peter’s University in New Jersey; Siena College, Iona College, Niagara University, Manhattan College, Canisius College and Marist College in New York; and Fairfield University and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. This is the second year of a three-year deal between the conference and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to have the tournament in Atlantic City.

The MAAC is not alone in trying to hold its conference basketball tournaments, while also seeking to protect the players. Some leagues have gone as far as putting teams inside a bubble to complete the tournaments.

“This is not a complete bubble,” Ensor said. “We do not have the resources to have a complete bubble.”

