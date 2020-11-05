Temple quarterback Trad Beatty waited his turn, and now needs to handle SMU on Saturday

Russo assumed the starting spot in the third game of Beatty’s first season in 2018 and has been the starter ever since.

“At the quarterback position, you’re not always guaranteed to play right away, so I spent my time just learning, staying ready as much as I could in my first couple of years here, then obviously really thankful to get the opportunity,” Beatty said Tuesday in a Zoom interview. “It’s always tough when you go from high school and come into college and you don’t exactly play right away.”

There would seem to create extra pressure on both quarterbacks, having to prove themselves on each series.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say so. I think a lot of people will understand it from that perspective, but for me personally, I try not to look at it that way,” Beatty said. “I just want to go out there and do the best I can for my teammates and do what I can to try and help us get a win.”

Carey looked for positives when asked about Beatty and Mitchell, but in a 38-3 game, there is only so much he could say.

“Trad made some nice reads and had a couple nice throws in there, protected the ball well and operated on offense well,” Carey said.

Mitchell led the Owls in rushing with 37 yards on seven carries.