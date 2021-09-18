 Skip to main content
Temple loses 28-3 at home to Boston College: Roundup
Temple loses 28-3 at home to Boston College: Roundup

Virginia Tech West Virginia football photo for B5 for Sunday, Sept. 19

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown rushes for a touchdown against Virginia Tech during Saturday’s game in Morgantown, West Virginia.

 William Wotring, Associated Press

A whole lot of defense and a little bit of a pounding running game kept Boston College undefeated as its non-conference schedule winds down

Pat Garwo, Travis Levy and Dennis Grosel scored rushing touchdowns and Boston College cruised to a 28-3 victory over Temple on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Grosel – who stepped into the quarterback spot following the injury to starter Phil Jurkovec during last week’s win over UMass – also added a touchdown pass to Jaden Williams.

The Eagles defense recorded four sacks of Owls quarterback Justin Lynch, who was under constant pressure the entire afternoon. Boston College was especially effective on 3rd down, where they held Temple to 3-for-14 overall.

“It was a team victory, which is makes it a lot of fun “ Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said. “The offense had its moments. The special teams was really solid and the defense was just lights out. That’s how we’re going to have to win games.”

Boston College (3-0) set the tone for the game with Levy’s 66 yard return of the opening kickoff just inside the Temple 30. Two plays later, Grosel found Williams on a slant in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

That would be the highlight of the passing game for Grosel, who completed only 5 of 13 passes for 34 yards with an interception during his first start. However, the Eagles running game piled up 190 yards on 33 carries with Garwo, Grosel and Zay Flowers all rushing for over 45 yards.“We have to learn how to win and play well on the road,” Grosel said. “There are things we can work on, but I think we did that in a lot of ways.”

Temple (1-2) got a 33-yard field goal by Rory Bell early in the fourth quarter to prevent BC’s first road shutout for since a 21-0 win at Kent State on August 30, 2008. The Owls also committed 11 penalties for 66 yards.

“I’m obviously disappointed in the outcome of the game,” Temple coach Rod Carey said. “When you have all these penalties and give up the first return and touchdown, you have to correct that and get better at that. But all he penalties and the key situational football that we failed in led to that.”

No. 8 Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24: Desmond Ridder threw the go-ahead touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, then scored on a 7-yard TD run to help No. 8 Cincinnati seal a come-from-behind victory in Bloomington, Indiana.

Jerome Ford ran for two scores and Tre Tucker scored on a 99-yard kickoff return as the Bearcats (3-0) won their first road game of the season. They’ve won 12 of 13 since the start of 2020.

West Virginia 27, No. 15 Virginia Tech 21: Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Leddie Brown rushed for 106 yards and a score and West Virginia survived No. 15 Virginia Tech’s furious rally from a 20-point deficit to beat the Hokies in Morgantown, W.Va..

The Mountaineers (2-1) built a 27-7-point lead midway through the third quarter but saw that mostly evaporate behind Virginia Tech’s Braxton Burmeister before West Virginia saved the outcome on a goal-line stand.

Columbia 37, Marist 14: Ernest Robertson had a 69-yard receiving touchdown and a 17-yard rushing score, and Columbia scored 37 unanswered points to defeat Marist in New York.

Joe Green completed 12 of 19 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown for Columbia (1-0), which played its first game in 664 days as the Ivy League canceled the 2020 season. Dante Miller rushed for 117 yards and Ryan Young added 95.

Syracuse 62, Albany 24: The Syracuse defense yielded just 135 yards and sacked Albany quarterbacks eight times, but it was running back Sean Tucker who stole the show.

Tucker had 132 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns to lead the Orange (2-1) over the Great Danes (0-3) in Syracuse, New York.

Playing without leading wide receiver Taj Harris, who was out with an undisclosed injury, Syracuse amassed 623 yards of offense.

College football scores

EAST

Amherst 28, Bates 20

Anna Maria 23, Mass. Maritime 13

Army 52, Uconn 21

Assumption 32, Pace 21

Boston College 28, Temple 3

Brockport 16, Rochester 7

California (Pa.) 30, Millersville 0

Catholic 32, Endicott 29

Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25

Columbia 37, Marist 14

Delaware Valley 34, Stevenson 17

Dickinson 34, Gettysburg 3

Framingham St. 45, Mass.-Dartmouth 21

Franklin & Marshall 35, McDaniel 0

Hamilton 16, Bowdoin 7

Hampton 48, Howard 32

Harvard 44, Georgetown 9

Holy Cross 20, Yale 17

Ithaca 34, Alfred 0

Kutztown 14, Seton Hill 3

Maine 31, Merrimack 26

New Hampshire 19, Lafayette 13

Princeton 32, Lehigh 0

Rhode Island 45, Brown 24

SE Louisiana 56, CCSU 10

Sacred Heart 21, Morgan St. 7

St. Francis (Pa.) 39, Wagner 24

Syracuse 62, Albany (NY) 24

W. Michigan 44, Pittsburgh 41

Wesleyan (Conn.) 21, Colby 5

West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 21

William & Mary 27, Colgate 7

SOUTH

Averett 48, Greensboro 2

Brevard 32, NC Wesleyan 7

Catawba 17, Barton 10

Chowan 49, Erskine 19

Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23

Michigan St. 38, Miami 17

Shorter 38, Clark Atlanta 17

Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0

MIDWEST

Albion 24, Hanover 14

Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24

Kansas St. 38, Nevada 17

Lake Erie 17, McKendree 10

Michigan 63, N. Illinois 10

Missouri 59, SE Missouri 28

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16

Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0

FAR WEST

Minnesota 30, Colorado 0

