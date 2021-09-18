Temple loses 28-3 at home to Boston College: Roundup

A whole lot of defense and a little bit of a pounding running game kept Boston College undefeated as its non-conference schedule winds down

Pat Garwo, Travis Levy and Dennis Grosel scored rushing touchdowns and Boston College cruised to a 28-3 victory over Temple on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Grosel – who stepped into the quarterback spot following the injury to starter Phil Jurkovec during last week’s win over UMass – also added a touchdown pass to Jaden Williams.

The Eagles defense recorded four sacks of Owls quarterback Justin Lynch, who was under constant pressure the entire afternoon. Boston College was especially effective on 3rd down, where they held Temple to 3-for-14 overall.

“It was a team victory, which is makes it a lot of fun “ Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said. “The offense had its moments. The special teams was really solid and the defense was just lights out. That’s how we’re going to have to win games.”

Boston College (3-0) set the tone for the game with Levy’s 66 yard return of the opening kickoff just inside the Temple 30. Two plays later, Grosel found Williams on a slant in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass.