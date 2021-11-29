Temple fires football coach Rod Carey after 3 lackluster seasons

PHILADELPHIA — Temple fired coach Rod Carey on Monday after three seasons with the school, ending a tenure that started with a bowl game and finished with a combined two conference wins in the last two seasons.

The Owls completed a 3-9 season Saturday with their seventh straight lopsided loss, 38-14 to Navy.

"It's never an easy decision to replace a head coach," Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson said. "The past two seasons have not been easy with the challenges of the pandemic. I want to thank Rod for staying committed to our student-athletes and wish him and his family well in their next chapter."

Thad Ward was named interim head coach.

Carey went 12-20 at the Philadelphia-based school after being hired away from Northern Illinois in January 2019. He went just 4-15 over the last two seasons. Carey was only 2-13 in the American Athletic Conference over the last two seasons.

The unusual timing of his hiring was the result of Manny Diaz taking the Temple job after Geoff Collins left for Georgia Tech, but soon after Diaz was hired by Miami.

Carey was 52-30 with six winning seasons in seven years leading NIU, and he guided Temple to an 8-5 record in 2019.