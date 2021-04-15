TCNJ's Anna Devlin ties then breaks program record

The College of New Jersey sophomore women’s lacrosse player Anna Devlin had a record-breaking performance Tuesday.
In a 17-6 win, Devlin, a 2019 Ocean City High School graduate from the Marmora section of Upper Township, set the Lions’ single-game record with 12 draw controls. She also scored as TCNJ improved to 4-1. She broke the previous record of 11 set by three other players, including Devlin against Rowan on Saturday. She had an assist in that game.
Last week, the midfielder/attack was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week. Sophomores are eligible for the weekly award this season, because COVID-19 caused the cancelation of the 2020 spring season. In six games this season, Devlin has 33 draw controls to go with three goals, three assists and four ground balls.
In La Salle’s 19-17 loss to Duquesne, Allison Hunter (Middle Township) scored three and added an assist. Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) assisted twice and had five draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers. In a 19-9 loss to Saint Joseph’s, Hunter scored twice.
Maddie Barber (Middle Township) scooped four ground balls and caused a turnover in Temple’s 10-8 win over Cincinnati.
In Caldwell’s 18-13 win over Holy Family, Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored three times. Phoebe Ohnemuller (Oakcrest) scooped four ground balls, and Mia Monacelli (Egg Harbor Township) made 19 saves.
Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) scored two goals and had two ground balls in Jefferson’s 15-10 win over Wilmington.
Danielle Bialecki (Southern Regional) scooped two ground balls and caused a turnover in Albright’s 8-7 win over Hood.
Isabella Turner (Atlantic City) scooped two ground balls and caused a turnover in Arcadia’s 13-8 win over King’s College. She had two ground balls and two caused turnovers in a 17-3 loss to Alvernia.
Allison Andres (Millville) had two draw controls, a ground ball and a caused turnover in Eastern’s 20-1 loss to Stevenson.
Lexie Sharp (Ocean City) scored five goals, assisted twice, won seven draw controls and added two ground balls in Elizabethtown’s 22-11 loss to Scranton.
Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) scored twice in Albright’s 8-7 win over Hood.
Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) scored twice in Rowan’s 22-11 loss to The College of New Jersey.
Hanna Giaccone (Atlantic City) scored twice and added two ground balls, two draw controls and two caused turnovers in Wesley’s 17-12 loss to Neumann. She scored in a 15-7 loss to Marywood.
In Widener’s 23-5 win over Eastern, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) had four goals, an assist and three draw controls, and Gab Cohen (Mainland Regional) scored six and added two ground balls. In a 19-7 loss to Messiah, Cohen scored three.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine Prep) scored three and added two assists and four ground balls in Delaware’s 12-9 loss to Drexel.
Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) scooped two ground balls in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 12-8 loss to Stony Brook.
Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won seven of 14 faceoffs and scooped two ground balls in Robert Morris’ 15-7 win over Cleveland State.
Cade Johnson (Southern) had an assist in Chestnut Hill’s 23-9 win over Caldwell.
Randy Collins (Southern) scored three times in Georgian Court’s 15-5 win over Felician.
Dan Bennett (St. Augustine) scored twice in Cabrini’s 29-6 win over Marymount.
In Eastern’s 12-7 win over Widener, Kyle Mulrane (Southern) had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) won 11 of 17 faceoffs, scooped five ground balls and caused a turnover. In a 10-9 loss to Stevenson, Mulrane scored. Firmani won 10 of 19 faceoffs and scooped five ground balls.
In FDU-Florham’s 9-8 loss to Wilkes, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) scored, scooped three ground balls and caused three turnovers, and Robbie Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored and assisted.
Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) assisted and scooped six ground balls in Immaculata’s 6-4 loss to Marywood. He had a goal, two assists and three ground balls in a 9-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
In Lynchburg’s 24-2 win over Ferrum, Andrew Carpenter (St. Augustine) scored and assisted, and Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) won 7 of 11 faceoffs and scooped four ground balls.
Jamison Shaw (Ocean City) won 12 of 18 faceoffs and scooped six ground balls in Wilkes’ 12-7 loss to Delaware Valley. He won 10 of 21 faceoffs and scooped three groundballs in a 9-8 win over FDU-Florham.
Football
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made two tackles in Delaware State’s 34-14 loss to Delaware.
DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine) made eight stops, including two for a loss, in Sacred Heart’s 34-27 win over Duquesne in the Northeast Conference Championship. DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) made three tackles. LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) added a stop. OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) started at left tackle for an offense that compiled 376 yards, including 190 rushing.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed 11 times for 50 yards and two touchdowns in San Diego’s 34-10 win over Stetson. Smith scored on a 4-yard run and a 20-yard run. He also had a 3-yard reception.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.