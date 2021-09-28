Sydney Williams scores twice, Stockton extends soccer unbeaten streak to 9 games

Stockton University’s Sydney Williams, a Millville High School graduate, scored the first two goals of the game and the Ospreys beat host Albright College 4-0 on Monday in a nonleague women's soccer game in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Stockton extended its unbeaten streak to nine games (7-0-2) and improved to 7-1-2 overall. Albright fell to 4-3-2.
Williams scored the only goal of the first half in the 18th minute, and Kendra Cirino assisted. Williams added the second goal in the 66th minute. Freshmen Erica Dietz and Sophia Drea each scored to make it 4-0.
Kylee Sullivan had to make one save early in the game to record her fourth shutout of the season.
