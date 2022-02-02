Swedlund garners preseason honor

Stockton University men’s lacrosse senior Luc Swedlund was selected as an NCAA Division III Preseason All-America Honorable Mention by Inside Lacrosse.

The Randolph High School graduate is the fourth Osprey to receive the honor. The others were Colin Wharton (2018-19), Tommy Gallo (2019) and Eugene Isola (2013).

Stockton, which went 7-2 last season and made the Colonial States Athletic Conference playoffs, also received 13 votes in the recently-released United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association/Dynamic 2022 DIII Preseason Coaches Poll.

Swedlund has been a solid goal scorer throughout his career, and is one of the top attackers among Division III players.

In 2019, Swedlund led the nation in goals per game (4.76), and set program records with 100 goals and 118 points. He also ranked sixth in the nation in points per game (5.62).

Swedlund is the leader in career goals (193) at Stockton.

Swedlund enters the 2022 campaign just 50 points away from the school record for career points, which is held by Bologno, who finished with 288 from 2012-15.