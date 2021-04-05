Stockton's Tori Wilson, Susann Foley win NJAC honors

Stockton University field hockey player Tori Wilson, a Cedar Creek High School, was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Stockton high jumper Susann Foley was chosen the NJAC Field Athlete of the Week in women’s track and field.
Wilson had a goal and an assist as Stockton beat William Paterson University 4-3 on Friday.
Foley won the women’s high jump at the Stockton Invitational #2 Meet on Friday with a jump of 1.60 meters.
Stockton cross country teams both make All-Academic status
The Stockton men’s and women’s cross country teams each qualified for All-Academic Team status from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
To qualify, the teams had to have a recorded cumulative team grade point average of 3.10 or higher. The Osprey women’s team had a 3.53 cumulative GPA, and the Stockton men had a team GPA of 3.104.
There were 216 women’s cross country teams and 180 men’s teams in NCAA Division III that met the All-Academic Team requirements this year.
From Saturday
Stockton men’s lacrosse: The Ospreys beat host Montclair University 21-12 in the Colonial States Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Joey Tiernan led Stockton (1-1 overall) with five goals and a career-high six assists. Luc Swedlund had four goals and an assist, and Dante Poli added three goals and four assists. Eric D’Arminio scored twice, and Peter Burke, Alex Leming, Ryan Anderson, Eric Ellis, Eric Anderson, Matt Honchalk and Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City) had a goal apiece. Eric Lindskog made 12 saves in 52 minutes, 15 seconds and Colin Bernstein made three saves in the final 7:45.
Tyler McCreery scored four goals and had three assists for Montclair (3-3, 0-1 CSAC).
Softball: The Ospreys (0-6, 0-2 NJAC) lost the second game of a doubleheader to host Rowan University 8-2. The Profs won the first game 8-0.
Stockton led 2-1 in the second inning of the second game. Megan McManus (Mainland Regional) singled in Megan Gray in the first inning, and Gabrielle Barranger stole home in the second inning. Angie Dunphy had a double.
Payton MacNair, Breanna Bryant and Korie Hague each had two hits for Rowan (8-4, 2-0 NJAC).
Baseball: Stockton lost the second game of an NJAC doubleheader 8-3 to visiting New Jersey City. Stockton won the first game 6-5. The Ospreys scored in the third inning of the second game on John Perrino’s RBI double, and on bases-loaded walks to Sam Nieves and Garrett DeMarrais in the ninth inning.
Stockton fell to 3-3 and the Gothic Knights improved to 3-10.
Women’s crew: Stockton won two of three races against visiting Iona College (New York). The Ospreys won both varsity-eight races. The Stockton varsity-eight crew consisted of Michaela Pope, Emily Culmone (Ocean City), Gabrielle Eppright (Cape May Tech), Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Chloe Schulze (Pinelands Regional), Caitlyn Fogarty, Olivia Hurley, Kayla Bokor and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks.
