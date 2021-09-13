Stockton's Salena LeDonne, Marlee Tharp earn NJAC recognition

Stockton University's Salena LeDonne and Marlee Tharp earned weekly awards from the New Jersey Athletic Conference on Monday.

LeDonne, a senior from Parsippany, was named the NJAC Offensive Player of the Week in women's soccer. Tharp, a freshman out of Pinelands Regional High School graduate, was selected the NJAC Rookie of the Week in women's cross country. It was her first conference award.

LeDonne, who has earned all-conference honors three times, scored two goals, both game-winners, and added an assist to lead Stockton to a 3-0 week.

She scored with 2 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in regulation to give Stockton a 3-2 win over Drew University on Sept. 7. LeDonne assisted on a goal in Stockton’s 2-0 win over North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday. She ended the week by scoring the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory Sunday against Washington College (Maryland), which was previously unbeaten and unscored upon.

This was the second career NJAC weekly honor for LeDonne, who was chosen Offensive Player of the Week in October 2018.

In her first collegiate race, Tharp finished in 19:47.02 for fourth place at the season-opening Stockton Memorial Invitational on Friday in Galloway Township. The freshman was one of four Ospreys to finish the 5K race in less than 20 minutes.

