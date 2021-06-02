Stockton's Preston, Daily earn national track honors

Stockton University track and field standouts Hunter Daly and Lauren Preston each earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross County Coaches Association All-American honors, the school announced Wednesday.

Daly and Preston each qualified for the first time in their careers, earning top-eight finishes in their respective events at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships last week.

Preston earned the 18th All-American honor in Stockton women's history, and Daily earned the 38th for the Ospreys men.

Preston was fifth out of 19 entrants in the pole vault, clearing the bar with a vault of 3.75 meters on her first attempt. Daly tied for eighth in the high jump out of 17 competitors with a leap of 1.97 meters.

Preston also added a New Jersey Athletic Conference honor this week. On Tuesday, she was named the NJAC Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the national meet.

