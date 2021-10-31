 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton's Nick McDonough wins NJAC Coach of Year Award
0 comments

Stockton's Nick McDonough wins NJAC Coach of Year Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stockton University's Nick McDonough was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference women's cross country Coach of the Year on Saturday night.

The conference's coaches voted on the award.

McDonough, in his third season guiding the Ospreys, coached Stockton to victory in the NJAC Championships meet Saturday. It was the second championship in team history and the first since 2016. Five of his runners earned all-NJAC honors based on their performances at the meet.

Senior Jessie Klenk and sophomore Kierstin Clem were named to the all-NJAC first team. Both runners also made the first team last season. Three Ospreys were named to the second team: senior Jamie Wun, junior Olivia Harris and freshman Abigail Webb. Wun and Harris also made the second team last season.

Jane Wagner, a Ramapo sophomore, was named Runner of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

In men's cross country, Ramapo's Chris Andersen and Mohamed Nidaazzi were named the Runner of the Year and the Rookie of the Year, respectively. The Collège of New Jersey's Justin Lindsey was named Coach of the Year.

+2 
Stockton coach Nick McDonough

McDonough

 Stockton U., Provided
+2 
Jessie Klenk

Klenk

 Stockton University, Provided
+2 
Kierstin Clem headshot

Clem
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News