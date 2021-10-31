Stockton's Nick McDonough wins NJAC Coach of Year Award

Stockton University's Nick McDonough was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference women's cross country Coach of the Year on Saturday night.

The conference's coaches voted on the award.

McDonough, in his third season guiding the Ospreys, coached Stockton to victory in the NJAC Championships meet Saturday. It was the second championship in team history and the first since 2016. Five of his runners earned all-NJAC honors based on their performances at the meet.

Senior Jessie Klenk and sophomore Kierstin Clem were named to the all-NJAC first team. Both runners also made the first team last season. Three Ospreys were named to the second team: senior Jamie Wun, junior Olivia Harris and freshman Abigail Webb. Wun and Harris also made the second team last season.

Jane Wagner, a Ramapo sophomore, was named Runner of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

In men's cross country, Ramapo's Chris Andersen and Mohamed Nidaazzi were named the Runner of the Year and the Rookie of the Year, respectively. The Collège of New Jersey's Justin Lindsey was named Coach of the Year.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.