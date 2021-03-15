Stockton's Lubrano, Sullivan receive NJAC honors

Stockton University senior Luciano Lubrano, an Ocean City High School graduate, was selected the New Jersey Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
Stockton senior Emily Sullivan was chosen the NJAC Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week.
It was Lubrano’s first career Player of the Week award. For Sullivan, it was her first Player of the Week honor of the season and the fifth of her career.
Lubrano was chosen after leading the Ospreys with game highs of three 3-pointers, 16 points and three steals as Stockton upset previously unbeaten The College of New Jersey 65-58 in the NJAC Tournament semifinals Friday night in Ewing Township.
The fifth-seeded Ospreys advanced to the championship game at No. 2 seeded New Jersey City at 8 p.m. Friday.
Lubrano has scored 16 points in each of his last three games. For the season, the senior leads the NJAC in 3-point-shooting percentage (.481) and 3-pointers per game (3.1 pg.). Lubrano also ranks fourth in scoring with 14.5 points per game. He leads the Ospreys with 116 points in eight games.
The Stockton men’s team is 5-3, including two NJAC Tournament victories.
Sullivan led the volleyball team (4-0) to a 2-0 week. The setter had 53 assists (8.83 aps) and topped Stockton with five aces and 16 digs.
Sullivan leads the NJAC in assists (9.69 aps) and is second in aces (0.62 aces per set), fifth in hitting percentage (.350) and 10th in digs (2.62 dps).
Stockton is tied for 21st place in NCAA Division III with Loras College, of Dubuque, Iowa, in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s latest rankings.
Sullivan has 2,986 career assists. She could become the fourth player in team history to reach 3,000, joining Kate Hahn (2002-05), Christine Aletras (2005-08) and Charlotte Wills (1997-00).
Stockton will finish the regular season with a home match against New Jersey City at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Ospreys will host an NJAC Tournament semifinal match March 23. The conference championship match is March 25 at a site to be determined.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
