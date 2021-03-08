 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton's Louer, Klenk, Clem and Knorr win NJAC weekly awards
0 comments

Stockton's Louer, Klenk, Clem and Knorr win NJAC weekly awards

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Stockton University’s Christie Louer, Jessie Klenk, Kierstin Clem and Cooper Knorr were selected Monday for weekly awards by the New Jersey Athletic Conference for their performances last week.

Louer, a senior, was chosen the Player of the Week in women’s volleyball for the first week of the season.

In women’s cross country, Klenk was named Runner of the Week. Clem, her freshman teammate, was selected as Rookie of the Week.

Senior Cooper Knorr earned the Runner of the Week selection in men’s cross country.

Louer helped the Ospreys’ volleyball team to two wins as Stockton opened its defense of the 2019 NJAC title. She totaled team highs of 23 kills and six aces in victories over Montclair State and Rutgers-Camden. Five of her service aces came against the Scarlet Raptors. Louer also tied for second on the team with 18 digs. She began this week ranked fourth in the conference in aces (0.43) and points per set (4.14) and was fifth in kills (3.29 kps).

Klenk, a junior, was the winner of the Stockton Invitational 5K women’s cross country race by 35 seconds in 20 minutes, 37.78 seconds Saturday for her first collegiate win. The field had 16 runners.

Clem, in her first collegiate race, finished second in 21:13.04.

The freshman was followed by three other Stockton runners who placed among the top seven.

Knorr won the Stockton Invitational 5K men’s race by 48 seconds in 16:08.56. The win was the first of his college career. Stockton took the first five places in the field of 27 runners.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News