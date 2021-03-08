Stockton's Louer, Klenk, Clem and Knorr win NJAC weekly awards

Stockton University’s Christie Louer, Jessie Klenk, Kierstin Clem and Cooper Knorr were selected Monday for weekly awards by the New Jersey Athletic Conference for their performances last week.

Louer, a senior, was chosen the Player of the Week in women’s volleyball for the first week of the season.

In women’s cross country, Klenk was named Runner of the Week. Clem, her freshman teammate, was selected as Rookie of the Week.

Senior Cooper Knorr earned the Runner of the Week selection in men’s cross country.

Louer helped the Ospreys’ volleyball team to two wins as Stockton opened its defense of the 2019 NJAC title. She totaled team highs of 23 kills and six aces in victories over Montclair State and Rutgers-Camden. Five of her service aces came against the Scarlet Raptors. Louer also tied for second on the team with 18 digs. She began this week ranked fourth in the conference in aces (0.43) and points per set (4.14) and was fifth in kills (3.29 kps).

Klenk, a junior, was the winner of the Stockton Invitational 5K women’s cross country race by 35 seconds in 20 minutes, 37.78 seconds Saturday for her first collegiate win. The field had 16 runners.

Clem, in her first collegiate race, finished second in 21:13.04.