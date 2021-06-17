Stockton's Leon, Sullivan earn CoSIDA academic honors

Leon, a right-side hitter, was an NJAC First Team selection this spring after finishing third in the league in kills (2.95 per set), fourth in hitting percentage (.371) and sixth in points (3.16 per set). She tied for 29th in Division III in hitting percentage. Leon was chosen to the NJAC Second Team in 2019.

Leon played four seasons at Stockton and, like Sullivan, was a starter on Ospreys teams that won two NJAC championships (2019, spring 2021) and reached the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. She totaled 618 points, 497 kills and 155 blocks in 88 career matches for Stockton.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District program recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. Academic All-District honorees advance to the national ballot, from which CoSIDA Academic All-Americans will be selected in July.

Stockton University senior women’s volleyball players Charlotte Leon and Emily Sullivan have been chosen to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 Volleyball Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Leon and Sullivan each received Academic All-District honors for the first time.

Leon was an Environmental Science major with a 3.62 grade point average and Sullivan was a Health Science major with a 3.38 GPA. Both Ospreys completed the requirements for their bachelor’s degrees this spring after leading Stockton to a 7-0 record and the program’s 14th New Jersey Athletic Conference championship during the short season.

Sullivan, a setter, was voted the NJAC Player of the Year and earned her fourth consecutive NJAC First Team selection this spring. She led the conference in assists (9.68 per set) and finished 24th in NCAA Division III in that category. Sullivan also finished second in the NJAC in aces (0.68 per set) and 43rd nationally. She had 54 digs, 26 kills and a .400 hitting percentage.

Sullivan finished fourth in program history with 3,073 career assists and tied for fifth in career aces with 215 aces. Some of her other honors were to be named American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Honorable Mention and AVCA All-Northeast Region in 2019, AVCA All-Northeast Region Honorable Mention in 2018 and NJAC Rookie of the Year in 2017.

