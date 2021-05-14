Stockton's Khristina Washington, a Hammonton grad, qualifies for AARTFC Championships

Stockton University freshman Khristina Washington won the women’s long jump with a personal-best leap of 5.20 meters at The College of New Jersey Last Chance Meet on Thursday.
The Hammonton High School graduate qualified for the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships to be held Wednesday and Thursday at St. John Fisher in New York.
Keith Holland won the men’s pole vault with a program-best 4.95 meters, which ranks fourth in NCAA Division III this spring. The previous school record of 4.91 meters was set by Jake Owens in 2006. Hollard recently won his sixth New Jersey Athletic Conference individual title in the pole vault (three outdoor, three indoor).
Lauren Preston finished second in the women’s pole vault (3.52) on Thursday.
About 32 members of the Ospreys’ men’s and women’s teams qualified for AARTFC Championships, according to the university.
Track and field awards: Eight Stockton men’s track & field team athletes earned NJAC postseason awards Friday.
Absegami High School graduate Daniel Do was named to the second team in the 5,000-meter run. Oakcrest graduate Matthew Carter (pole vault) and Egg Harbor Township graduate Darren Wan (hammer throw) were also named to the second team.
The three were runners-up in their event at the NJAC Championships on Sunday.
Holland earned his sixth consecutive first- team selection in the pole vault (three outdoor, three indoor). Hunter Daly (high jump) earned his third first- team honor (two outdoor, one indoor). Kyle Navalance (3,000 steeplechase) was also named to the first team.
Navalance won the 3,000 steeplechase at the NJAC Championships in 9:25.32, breaking a 23-year-old school record. Max Klenk (decathlon) received an honorable mention.
