Stockton's Keith Holland wins NJAC Field Athlete of the Week

Stockton University junior Keith Holland was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Holland earned the recognition for his performance in the pole vault at The College of New Jersey Last Chance Meet on May 13 in Ewing Township. It was the first time in his careerHolland received the NJAC Field Athlete of the Week award.

Holland set a school record by clearing 4.95 meters in the meet to move into a tie for fifth place this season in NCAA Division III. The previous Stockton mark of 4.91 meters was set by Jake Owens in 2006. The height gave Holland his seventh consecutive victory. He is unbeaten this season.

Holland is a six-time NJAC champion and six-time NJAC First Team performer in the pole vault. He has won the conference title in the event three times indoors and three times outdoors. He will next compete in the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships on Wednesday and Thursday at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York.

