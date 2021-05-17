Stockton's Keith Holland wins NJAC Field Athlete of the Week

Keith Holland competes in the pole vault during an indoor track and field meet. Holland is undefeated this spring in the outdoors track and field season.
Stockton Athletics / Provided
Press staff reports
Stockton University junior Keith Holland was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Holland earned the recognition for his performance in the pole vault at The College of New Jersey Last Chance Meet on May 13 in Ewing Township. It was the first time in his careerHolland received the NJAC Field Athlete of the Week award.
Holland set a school record by clearing 4.95 meters in the meet to move into a tie for fifth place this season in NCAA Division III. The previous Stockton mark of 4.91 meters was set by Jake Owens in 2006. The height gave Holland his seventh consecutive victory. He is unbeaten this season.
Holland is a six-time NJAC champion and six-time NJAC First Team performer in the pole vault. He has won the conference title in the event three times indoors and three times outdoors. He will next compete in the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships on Wednesday and Thursday at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York.
GALLERY: Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University speak at the Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University speak at the Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University held the first of 12 graduation ceremonies Tuesday, spreading commencement out over three days in a bid to maintain social distancing and reduce gathering sizes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Some of the decorated mortarboards during Tuesday afternoon’s graduation ceremony.
Edward Lea / Staff Photo
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Stockton University Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton Grad
Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University speak at the Spring 2021 graduation ceremony at Sports Center in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 11, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.