Stockton's Joey Tiernan named conference Player of Week in lacrosse for second straight week
Stockton University senior Joey Tiernan was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse for the second week in a row.

In two Stockton victories last week, Tiernan scored seven goals to go with four assists for 11 points. He added seven ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Tiernan is tied for the team lead in goals, assists and points. In a 17-6 victory at Kean on April 14, he scored six goals and got four assists for 10 points, all of which were game-high totals. In a 25-3 triumph over Rosemont on Saturday, he contributed one goal, two ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Tiernan has scored 94 goals and can become the 13th player in team history player to reach the 100.

Tiernan began this week second in the CSAC in goals (3.40/game) and points (6.00/game), third in assists (2.60/game) and fourth in shots (8.60/game). He leads the Ospreys in all four categories, too. Stockton (4-1) is in first place in the conference with a 4-0 record.

The Ospreys will host Keystone College in a CSAC game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Joey Tiernan

Joey Tiernan 2021 Stockton U. men’s lacrosse team

 Stockton Athletics / Provided
