Stockton's Jessie Klenk, Marlee Tharp, Sydney Williams earn NJAC recognition
Stockton's Jessie Klenk, Marlee Tharp, Sydney Williams earn NJAC recognition

The New Jersey Athletics Conference honored three Stockton University athletes Monday for their performances during the week that ended Sunday.

In women's cross country, senior Jessie Klenk was named the Runner of the Week. Freshman teammate Marlee Tharp (Pinelands Regional H.S.) was named the Rookie of the Week.

In women's soccer, senior Sydney Williams (Millville) was named the Offensive Player of the Week.

Klenk led Stockton to a second-place finish among 28 teams at the NJIT Highlander Challenge. The senior lowered her personal-best 5K time by nearly a minute to 18 minutes, 46.73 seconds. Williams finished ninth in a field of 235 runners. It was the second time in her career Klenk won the conference's Runner of the Week award.

Tharp set a personal best of 19:34.54 in the second 5K race of her collegiate career. She finished 22nd at the Highlander Challenge. Tharp was named Rookie of the Week for the second time.

Williams scored four goals and got one assist for nine points in three matches for the Ospreys last week. She scored twice in a 4-0 win at Albright and in a 3-1 victory over Rutgers-Camden. In a 3-2 overtime win at Kean on Saturday, Williams got an assist. Through Sunday, Williams led the conference with four assists, was tied for fourth in points (12) and tied for sixth in goals (four). 

Her big week earned her the conference Offensive Player of the Week award for the first time.

+5 
Jessie Klenk mugshot

Klenk

 Stockton University, Provided
+5 
Marlee Tharp mugshot

Tharp

 Stockton University, Provided
+5 
Syndey Williams mugshot

Williams

 Stockton University, Provided
