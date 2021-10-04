Stockton's Jessie Klenk, Marlee Tharp, Sydney Williams earn NJAC recognition

The New Jersey Athletics Conference honored three Stockton University athletes Monday for their performances during the week that ended Sunday.

In women's cross country, senior Jessie Klenk was named the Runner of the Week. Freshman teammate Marlee Tharp (Pinelands Regional H.S.) was named the Rookie of the Week.

In women's soccer, senior Sydney Williams (Millville) was named the Offensive Player of the Week.

Klenk led Stockton to a second-place finish among 28 teams at the NJIT Highlander Challenge. The senior lowered her personal-best 5K time by nearly a minute to 18 minutes, 46.73 seconds. Williams finished ninth in a field of 235 runners. It was the second time in her career Klenk won the conference's Runner of the Week award.

Tharp set a personal best of 19:34.54 in the second 5K race of her collegiate career. She finished 22nd at the Highlander Challenge. Tharp was named Rookie of the Week for the second time.