Stockton's Jessica Heitmann named NJAC Player of the Week

Senior Jessica Heitmann was selected the New Jersey Athletic Conference NJAC Offensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer on Monday.

Heitmann, who won the award for the first time in her career, scored a goal in each game last week as the Ospreys spilt the pair of matches. She hit the net against New York University in a 3-1 loss. She then scored the game winner in a 1-0 win over Montclair State.

For the season, Heitmann has scored four goals, tying her with three of her teammates for the team lead. She also has one assist for a total of nine points. Heitmann is one of seven NJAC players who are tied for fourth in the conference with two game-winning goals.

Women's tennis: Five Ospreys competed in the two-day Goucher College Invitational over the weekend.

Elena Nunez was the Ospreys' top performer as she won the Singles B flight with three straight victories. Nunez won 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals.