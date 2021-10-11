 Skip to main content
Stockton's Jessica Heitmann named NJAC Player of the Week
Centenary vs Stockton Womens Soccer

Stockton senior Jessica Heitmann against Centenary on Sept. 15. 

 Dave Janosz, Stockton Athletics

Senior Jessica Heitmann was selected the New Jersey Athletic Conference NJAC Offensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer on Monday.

Heitmann garnered the award for the first time in her career.

Heitmann, who won the award for the first time in her career, scored a goal in each game last week as the Ospreys spilt the pair of matches. She hit the net against New York University in a 3-1 loss. She then scored the game winner in a 1-0 win over Montclair State.

For the season, Heitmann has scored four goals, tying her with three of her teammates for the team lead. She also has one assist for a total of nine points. Heitmann is one of seven NJAC players who are tied for fourth in the conference with two game-winning goals.

Women's tennis: Five Ospreys competed in the two-day Goucher College Invitational over the weekend.

Elena Nunez was the Ospreys' top performer as she won the Singles B flight with three straight victories. Nunez won 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Nunez completed her run by rallying past her opponent from Gettysburg in the finals. She dropped the first set 6-3 but evened the match by winning the second set 6-1. Nunez then prevailed 11-9 in a super-tiebreaker to claim the top spot in the Singles B bracket.

Audrey van Schalkwyk went 2-1 in the Singles D flight, starting with a 6-1, 6-0 rout in the quarterfinals. After dropping her semifinal match, van Schalkwyk posted a 6-0, 6-0 win in her consolation match.

Lily Muir went 2-1 in the Singles A flight. Muir fell in the quarterfinals 4-6, 6-0, 10-2 in a super-tiebreaker, but then won two consolation matches 6-0, 6-4 and 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.

Freshmen Kierstyn Fenimore and Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit H.S.) went 2-1 to finish as the runner-up duo in the Doubles A bracket. Fenimore and Pasquale won 6-4, 6-2 in the first round and 6-2, 6-3 in the second round before they were outlasted in round three 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 (super-tiebreaker).

Stockton will close its fall slate by hosting Baruch College at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Heitmann WS 21.jpg

Heitmann

