Stockton's Gianna Morganti earns NJAC field hockey award; men's soccer team loses 2-1
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Stockton University senior Gianna Morganti was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week in field hockey Tuesday.

It was the first conference honor of her career.

Last week, the St. Joseph (now Academy) graduate started the season strong at the Drew University Fall Festival. In two games, she scored six goals to go with one assist for 13 points. 

Morganti scored twice in the season opener for the Ospreys (2-0), an 8-1 victory over Manhattanville (New York) on Saturday. The forward followed that performance with a career-high four goals Sunday in an 8-0 win over Drew. 

After the first week of the season, she was leading the NJAC in goals, points and shots (15). Morganti was tied for first in the conference with 11 shots on goal. 

Men's soccer: Stockton, which was held scoreless for almost the entire game, suffered a 2-1 loss to Misericordia University.

Stockton senior midfielder Ervin Gjeli scored in the 89th minute to avoid the shutout. The Ospreys were outshot 16-8, including 8-2 in shots on net. Senior goaltender Dino Gromitsaris made six saves for Stockton. Gjeli finished with a team-leading four shots.

The Ospreys fell to 2-2.

For Misericordia, Max Gariano and Francisco Echeverria scored.

Stockton will play two games this weekend at the Rutgers-Camden Cialella Soccer Classic. The Ospreys will face SUNY Cortland at 2 p.m. Saturday and Catholic University of America at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Gianna Morganti for B2 for Wednesday, Sept. 8

Morganti 

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

