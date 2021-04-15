Stockton's Cordonna NJAC Defensive Player of the Year, three others honored

Morganti, a junior forward, scored one goal this season, a game-winner versus William Paterson on April 2, and added one assist for three points in five games during the short spring season. She led the team with 14 shots and 11 shots on goal. Morganti tied for fourth in the NJAC in shots on goal (2.20 per game) and tied for fifth in shots (2.80 per game).

The spring 2021 season was Morganti’s second at Stockton. In 2019, she led the Ospreys in goals (11), points (25) and game-winning goals (4) after joining the team as a transfer from Rider University. As a freshman at Rider, Morganti played in 19 games and started 15, with one goal and one assist.

Dancisin, a senior midfielder and second-year starter, played four games before missing the last game due to injury. She had an average of 2.25 shots per game, which was seventh in the conference. Dancisin had one assist and helped Stockton finish second in the NJAC in shots (9.00 per game) and shots on goal (6.40 per game).

In her three years playing for Stockton, Dancisin was in 42 games and started 22. She had six goals and three assists for 15 points.