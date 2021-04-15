Stockton's Cordonna NJAC Defensive Player of the Year, three others honored

Stockton University’s Casey Cordonna was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference field hockey Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The Ospreys placed four players on the NJAC all-conference team, including first-team All-Stars Cordonna, Lauryn Flynn (Southern Regional) and Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph). Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional) was an honorable mention.
Cordonna, a senior defender, is the first Osprey ever to be chosen NJAC Defensive Player of the Year. She also earned her second consecutive NJAC first-team honor. Flynn, Morganti and Dancisin each received all-conference accolades for the first time.
Cordonna led the conference with three defensive saves. She also scored once. Cordonna started every game over the last three seasons and 62 of 63 in her four years at Stockton.
She had four career defensive saves, scored 14 goals and had three assists for 31 points. Five of her goals were game winners. She is tied for eighth in the program’s 18-year history in goals and tied for 10th in points.
Flynn, a senior defender and third-year starter, also excelled defensively, helping Stockton to a 1.80 goals against average. Flynn played in 51 games over the last four years and started 40, helping the Ospreys to 18 shutouts. She had one defensive save, and had her first collegiate assist against William Paterson on April 2.
Morganti, a junior forward, scored one goal this season, a game-winner versus William Paterson on April 2, and added one assist for three points in five games during the short spring season. She led the team with 14 shots and 11 shots on goal. Morganti tied for fourth in the NJAC in shots on goal (2.20 per game) and tied for fifth in shots (2.80 per game).
The spring 2021 season was Morganti’s second at Stockton. In 2019, she led the Ospreys in goals (11), points (25) and game-winning goals (4) after joining the team as a transfer from Rider University. As a freshman at Rider, Morganti played in 19 games and started 15, with one goal and one assist.
Dancisin, a senior midfielder and second-year starter, played four games before missing the last game due to injury. She had an average of 2.25 shots per game, which was seventh in the conference. Dancisin had one assist and helped Stockton finish second in the NJAC in shots (9.00 per game) and shots on goal (6.40 per game).
In her three years playing for Stockton, Dancisin was in 42 games and started 22. She had six goals and three assists for 15 points.
Men’s lacrosse: Stockton scored three early goals and defeated previously unbeaten Kean University 17-6 on Thursday in a Colonial States Athletic Conference game in Union Township.
Luc Swedlund scored twice for the Ospreys and recorded his 200th career point in the second quarter with an assist.
Joey Tiernan led the Ospreys (3-1 overall, 3-0 CSAC) with six goals and four assists, and Dante Poli added three goals and an assist. Eric Anderson and Peter Burke each scored twice, and Eric D’Arminio (three assists) and Eric Ellis scored one apiece. Eric Lindskog had a career-high 18 saves. Logan Holleritter led the defense with three caused turnovers and three ground balls. The Ospreys led 11-5 at halftime.
The Cougars dropped to 4-1 overall and 2-1 CSAC.
Stockton travels to Rosemont College on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game in Rosemont, Pennsylvania.
Baseball doubleheader Friday: The College of New Jersey will host a baseball doubleheader against Stockton on Friday, starting at noon. The two teams were scheduled to play a single game Thursday at Stockton, but it was rained out.
