Stockton's Cooper Knorr wins NJAC cross country title

Cooper Knorr became the second Stockton Uniersity men’s cross country runner to win the New Jersey Athletic Conference championship Saturday on the Ospreys’ 8K course in Galloway Township.

Knorr, a senior, won the race by 21.3 seconds in 25 minutes, 33.2 seconds. He joined 2010 graduate Abad Akhtar as the only Stockton runners to win the individual title at the NJAC Championships.

Stockton was second to The College of New Jersey by one point for the team championship. The Lions totaled 29 points to Stockton’s 30.

Stockton’s Daniel Do (Absegami) was second in the race in 25.54.5, and Kyle Navalance took fourth in 26:03.1. But TCNJ placed third and from fifth to 10th.

In the women’s race, the Ospreys also were second to TCNJ in the team competition. Jessie Klenk finished third for Stockton in the 6K in 24:08.0. Teammates Olivia Harris (seventh in 25:00.3) and Madeline Corbett (eighth in 25:14.8) also finished in the top 10.

TCNJ freshman Salini Iyer won the race in 24:02.1.

The NJAC Championships ended the two-race cross country season, delayed from the fall and shortened due to the pandemic.