Stockton's Cooper Knorr wins NJAC cross country title

Cooper Knorr became the second Stockton Uniersity men’s cross country runner to win the New Jersey Athletic Conference championship Saturday on the Ospreys’ 8K course in Galloway Township.
Knorr, a senior, won the race by 21.3 seconds in 25 minutes, 33.2 seconds. He joined 2010 graduate Abad Akhtar as the only Stockton runners to win the individual title at the NJAC Championships.
Stockton was second to The College of New Jersey by one point for the team championship. The Lions totaled 29 points to Stockton’s 30.
Stockton’s Daniel Do (Absegami) was second in the race in 25.54.5, and Kyle Navalance took fourth in 26:03.1. But TCNJ placed third and from fifth to 10th.
In the women’s race, the Ospreys also were second to TCNJ in the team competition. Jessie Klenk finished third for Stockton in the 6K in 24:08.0. Teammates Olivia Harris (seventh in 25:00.3) and Madeline Corbett (eighth in 25:14.8) also finished in the top 10.
TCNJ freshman Salini Iyer won the race in 24:02.1.
The NJAC Championships ended the two-race cross country season, delayed from the fall and shortened due to the pandemic.
The Stockton runners now will prepare for the outdoor season, which begins with the Stockton Invitational on March 26.
Stockton women’s soccer: The Ospreys lost for the first time this season, falling to Rutgers-Camden 1-0.
Logan Koester scored the only goal in the 30th minute.
Stockton fell to 1-1-2, and the Scarlet Raptors improved to 3-0.
Kylee Sullivan had two saves for the Ospreys.
Chloe Beasley and Kayla McKeever shared the shutout for Rutgers-Camden, and Beasley had to make one save.
Stockton will host New Jersey City at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
