Stockton's Charlotte Leon earns All-America Honorable Mention

Stockton University's Charlotte Leon received an All-America honorable mention from the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Leon, a senior, became the 12th Stockton player to earn All-America recognition and extended the Ospreys' streak to 11 straight seasons with at least one All-American. No All-Americans were chosen in the canceled 2020 season. The honorable mention adds to Leon’s list of awards this season, which include All-Region 4 and the New Jersey Athletic Conference first team.

Leon led Stockton with 435.5 points, 390 kills and a .218 hitting percentage this season. She finished second on the team with 81 blocks. She was fifth in the NJAC in kills (3.20 per set) and seventh in points (3.57 per set). Leon also currently stands at 34th in NCAA Division III in total kills and 38th in total points.

Leon, a right-side hitter, played in all 122 sets in the team’s 33 matches. She reached double figures in kills 24 times, highlighted by a season-high 20 in a five-set win over Cabrini University on Oct. 9. She had 16 kills or more in 12 matches.

Stockton finished at 16-17 (6-2 NJAC) in the regular season and then advanced to the NJAC Tournament semifinals.