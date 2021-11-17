Stockton's Charlotte Leon earns All-America Honorable Mention

Stockton University's Charlotte Leon received an All-America honorable mention from the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Leon, a senior, became the 12th Stockton player to earn All-America recognition and extended the Ospreys' streak to 11 straight seasons with at least one All-American. No All-Americans were chosen in the canceled 2020 season. The honorable mention adds to Leon’s list of awards this season, which include All-Region 4 and the New Jersey Athletic Conference first team.
Leon led Stockton with 435.5 points, 390 kills and a .218 hitting percentage this season. She finished second on the team with 81 blocks. She was fifth in the NJAC in kills (3.20 per set) and seventh in points (3.57 per set). Leon also currently stands at 34th in NCAA Division III in total kills and 38th in total points.
Leon, a right-side hitter, played in all 122 sets in the team’s 33 matches. She reached double figures in kills 24 times, highlighted by a season-high 20 in a five-set win over Cabrini University on Oct. 9. She had 16 kills or more in 12 matches.
Stockton finished at 16-17 (6-2 NJAC) in the regular season and then advanced to the NJAC Tournament semifinals.
During her Stockton career, Leon totaled 887 kills, 200.5 blocks and 1,054 points in 121 matches. She was voted NJAC all-conference three times (2021 first team, spring 2021 first team and 2019 second team). She helped Stockton win NJAC championships in 2019 and spring 2021.
