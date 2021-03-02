Stockton women's volleyball wins in debut

The Stockton University women’s volleyball team beat visiting Montclair State 3-1 on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.
The set scores were 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-14. It was the first match for Stockton women’s volleyball in 472 days, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christie Louer helped the Ospreys with 13 kills and 13 assists. Emily Sullivan also had a double-double with a match-high 40 assists and 13 digs.
Stockton started well with the win in the first set. Louer had four kills, and Charlotte Leon had five of her match-high 16 kills.
After the Red Hawks took the second set, Stockton dominated the final two. The Ospreys took a 16-6 lead in the third set and won it 25-15. In the fourth set, three early kills by Leon led to a 7-2 lead.
Haley Green added 11 kills and had four blocks. Sullivan had a team-high three aces.
For Montclair, Leah Higgins had 12 kills and two blocks, and Delaney St. Pierre had 22 assists.
Stockton next plays at Rutgers-Camden at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Guy Gargan
Staff Writer
I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.