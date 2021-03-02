 Skip to main content
Stockton women's volleyball wins in debut
Stockton women's volleyball wins in debut

Stocktonvball

Coach Allison Walker of Stockton University women's volleyball team talk with players during practice Wednesday Fen 24, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Stockton University women’s volleyball team beat visiting Montclair State 3-1 on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.

The set scores were 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-14. It was the first match for Stockton women’s volleyball in 472 days, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christie Louer helped the Ospreys with 13 kills and 13 assists. Emily Sullivan also had a double-double with a match-high 40 assists and 13 digs.

Stockton started well with the win in the first set. Louer had four kills, and Charlotte Leon had five of her match-high 16 kills.

After the Red Hawks took the second set, Stockton dominated the final two. The Ospreys took a 16-6 lead in the third set and won it 25-15. In the fourth set, three early kills by Leon led to a 7-2 lead.

Haley Green added 11 kills and had four blocks. Sullivan had a team-high three aces.

For Montclair, Leah Higgins had 12 kills and two blocks, and Delaney St. Pierre had 22 assists.

Stockton next plays at Rutgers-Camden at 7 p.m. Thursday.

