Stockton women's volleyball wins in debut

The Stockton University women’s volleyball team beat visiting Montclair State 3-1 on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.

The set scores were 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-14. It was the first match for Stockton women’s volleyball in 472 days, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christie Louer helped the Ospreys with 13 kills and 13 assists. Emily Sullivan also had a double-double with a match-high 40 assists and 13 digs.

Stockton started well with the win in the first set. Louer had four kills, and Charlotte Leon had five of her match-high 16 kills.

After the Red Hawks took the second set, Stockton dominated the final two. The Ospreys took a 16-6 lead in the third set and won it 25-15. In the fourth set, three early kills by Leon led to a 7-2 lead.

Haley Green added 11 kills and had four blocks. Sullivan had a team-high three aces.

For Montclair, Leah Higgins had 12 kills and two blocks, and Delaney St. Pierre had 22 assists.

Stockton next plays at Rutgers-Camden at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Guy Gargan:

