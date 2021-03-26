Stockton women's volleyball wins 14th NJAC title

Senior setter Emily Sullivan, whom Walker singled out for her leadership, had 35 assists, four kills and 10 digs. Haley Green, a junior, had a match-high 14 kills, and senior Christie Louer added 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces. Julie Kohlhoff, a senior, had eight kills and two blocks and senior Charlotte Leon also had eight kills. The other seniors were Sophie Marziello (eight digs, one kill), twins Grace Brandt (12 digs, two assists and two aces) and Alice Brandt (seven digs), and Franceska Gustave (two kills, two blocks).

"This team is special," Walker said. "The were facing the struggle of COVID and they were able to rise above it. They had to stay healthy and stay safe and get to the championship and win it. We had so many seniors and they all played tonight. This is one of my special seasons. The NJAC championship was all they could win, and they were laser-focused on it."

The Ospreys led 12-9 in the first set and then went on an eight-point run. The second set was tied at 14-14, but Louer came up with three kills and Green had one, and Grace Brandt had an ace to lead Stockton to a 25-18 set win.