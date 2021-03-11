Stockton women's volleyball tops Kean to remain unbeaten

The unbeaten Stockton University women's volleyball team beat Kean University 3-0 on Thursday at the Stockton Sports Center in Galloway Township.
The Ospreys won the games 25-18, 25-11 and 25-16.
Stockton is 4-0 overall and in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The Cougars dropped to 1-2 overall and in the conference.
Charlotte Leon led the Ospreys with 12 kills, and Haley Green had 10. Christie Louer contributed nine kills, two blocks and nine digs. Emily Sullivan added three aces, 34 assists and 13 digs. Julie Kohlhoff had three blocks, and Grace Brandt had nine digs.
For Kean, Kayla Thornton led with seven kills and added four digs. Kylie Brua had 12 assists, and Amanda DeLio had 10 digs.
Stockton will host New Jersey City at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the final regular-season match. The NJAC Tournament will begin March 18 at a site to be determined.
