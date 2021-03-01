Stockton women's volleyball team 'can't wait' for shortened season

The Stockton University women’s volleyball team can’t wait to get back on the court.
“We are counting down the hours,” senior captain Sophia Marziello said. “It’s like a child on Christmas morning - we can’t wait.”
Stockton’s normal fall season was derailed and postponed due to COVID-19. The Ospreys will start an abbreviated five-game season Tuesday when they host Montclair State University at 7 p.m.
“We’re just ready to get back on the floor and be in the competitive environment,” Stockton coach Allison Walker said.
Walker and the Ospreys had lofty expectations entering the year after having one of the top seasons in school history in 2019 but the pandemic threw a wrench in those plans.
Stockton went 31-4 en route to the 15th New Jersey Athletic Conference title in program history in 2019. The Ospreys reeled off 23 straight wins at one point during the season and reached the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament. It was the program’s 13th NCAA tournament appearance. The team accomplished all that with only two seniors on the team and returned nearly the entire roster.
“We were really looking to do big things in 2020 and it got taken away,” said Walker, who was named NJAC Coach of the Year for the sixth time in 2019. “That was heartbreaking for this group of girls and that’s why I’m excited that they are going to get the opportunity to leave it all on the floor.
“I think they are happy to just get whatever they are given right now and at least have some kind of closure competitively.”
Stockton will play Rutgers-Camden, William Paterson, Kean and New Jersey City following the opener with Montclair State. The NJAC tournament will begin March 18 and ends with the championship on March 25. There will not be an NCAA tournament this season.
“I think we are just thankful for every second that we have together as a team,” Marziello said. “We are thankful that we can play the sport we love and kind of have that sense of normalcy.”
Marziello is a defensive specialist.
“Having the support system of teammates and the mentorship of coach Walker really helped navigate through such a turbulent time and really strengthened us as a unit,” Marziello said. “Tough times don’t last but tough teams do and we are very fortunate for the opportunity to compete.”
Senior Emily Sullivan also returns for the Ospreys.
“It was so upsetting, I’m not going to lie,” Sullivan said. “We were only losing two seniors so we were basically going in with the same team so we knew we could take the (NJAC) title and probably go even further in the NCAA tournament.
“Once we got that phone call that the season was cancelled it was like someone ripped the heart out of your chest. All that potential we had got taken away.”
Sullivan is one of the top players in the country. She earned first-team NJAC All-Conference honors and was named an honorable mention all-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association in 2019.
“Even though we are only having an NJAC season with only five games I get to at least play with my team one last time before it’s over,” Sullivan said. “I am so grateful for that. I am blessed every single day when I step on that court and I am not taking that for granted.”
The season may be shortened but the expectations haven’t changed for the Ospreys, who enter the shortened season as the team to beat in the NJAC.
“We are going out there with the win every single game mentality,” Sullivan said. “We are going after this championship. We don’t care if it’s five games or 40 games. We are going out there to win. We want to put one more number up on that banner if we can.”
