Stockton women's volleyball team 'can't wait' for shortened season

“I think they are happy to just get whatever they are given right now and at least have some kind of closure competitively.”

Stockton will play Rutgers-Camden, William Paterson, Kean and New Jersey City following the opener with Montclair State. The NJAC tournament will begin March 18 and ends with the championship on March 25. There will not be an NCAA tournament this season.

“I think we are just thankful for every second that we have together as a team,” Marziello said. “We are thankful that we can play the sport we love and kind of have that sense of normalcy.”

Marziello is a defensive specialist.

“Having the support system of teammates and the mentorship of coach Walker really helped navigate through such a turbulent time and really strengthened us as a unit,” Marziello said. “Tough times don’t last but tough teams do and we are very fortunate for the opportunity to compete.”

Senior Emily Sullivan also returns for the Ospreys.

“It was so upsetting, I’m not going to lie,” Sullivan said. “We were only losing two seniors so we were basically going in with the same team so we knew we could take the (NJAC) title and probably go even further in the NCAA tournament.