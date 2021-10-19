Stockton women's volleyball sweeps New Jersey City

The Stockton University women's volleyball team defeated New Jersey City in straight sets Tuesday night, 3-0.
The set scores were 25-16, 25-11, 25-21. The Ospreys improved to 11-15 (5-2 New Jersey Athletic Conference).
Charlotte Leon had 11 kills, while Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional H.S.) added 10. Sophia Marziello had 10 digs, and Aubrey Rentzel had 32 assists. Molly Eng had three assists.
Stockton next travels to Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania for a doubleheader Saturday, facing Dickinson at 2:30 p.m. and Swarthmore at 5 p.m.
