Stockton women's volleyball beats Hunter

The Stockton University volleyball team beat visiting Hunter College 3-0 on Thursday in a nonconference match in Galloway Township.
The scores were 25-13, 26-24 and 25-18.
Stockton (7-11) trailed 23-19 in the second set but closed it with a 7-1 run.
Charlotte Leon led the Ospreys with 14 kills, and Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) had 13 kills. Aubrey Rentzel had 35 assists, and Caity Ullmer added seven kills and five digs. Sophia Marziello had 13 digs, and Grace Brandt added seven digs. Teleyah Witherspoon had three blocks.
For Hunter, Alexa Sayson had five kills. Justine Smith added 17 assists, and Beverly Wong had five kills and five digs. Mariam Ouattara and Mariapaz Lojano each had three aces.
Hunter dropped to 2-6.
