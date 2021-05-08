 Skip to main content
Stockton women's varsity eight wins at Dad Vail Regatta
top story

Stockton women's varsity eight wins at Dad Vail Regatta

Stockton rowing
Stockton Athletics / Provided

The Stockton University women’s varsity eight and two other Ospreys crews put the Ospreys program on the rowing map Saturday at the Dad Vail Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The Ospreys women’s varsity beat three other crews in the Dad Vail NCAA Division III final. The Ospreys won by open water in the 2,000-meter final. Marietta College, which beat Stockton two weeks ago at the Mid-Atlantic Championships, was second. Franklin & Marshall was third and the Washington College second eight took fourth.

The Stockton crew consisted of stroke Michaela Pope, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek High School), Chloe Schulze (Pinelands Regional), Jaimie Dubicki, Jany Anderson, Caitlyn Fogarty, Olivia Hurley, bow Emily Culmone (Ocean City) and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks.

“This is amazing. I’m on Cloud 9 right now,” Stockton coach John Bancheri said. “We’ve had so many roadblocks and challenges hit us this year. The kids believed in each other. This is the start of building the future of rowing at Stockton. I’m beyond thrilled. Every kid we took the the regatta came back with a medal.”

The Stockton varsity four took third, losing to two Division II schools. The Stockton freshman/novice eight was third, losing to Division I Loyola and La Salle.

Ospreys earn Mid-Atlantic honors

It was announced Friday that Stockton collected three all-Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference honors and qualified for seven academic accolades.

Olivia Hurley was chosen All-MARC varsity for the third time in her career. Michaela Pope received an All-MARC varsity honor, and Jamie Dubicki was an All-MARC novice selection.

Hurley and Chloe Schulze (Pinelands Regional) each qualified for the MARC Academic team. Dubicki, Nicole Dube, Gabrielle Eppright (Cape May Tech), Mary-Rose Kean and Emily Thompson (Southern Regional) also earned all academic honors.

