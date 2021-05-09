 Skip to main content
Stockton women's track takes 2nd in team scoring at NJAC Championships
The Stockton University women's outdoor track and field team took second overall in team scoring at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday at Ramapo College in Mahwah, Bergen County.

The Ospreys had seven individual winners on the day. Ten teams in the conference competed.

Standing out was Susann Foley, who won the heptathlon with 3,486 points, to go with a victory in the high jump with a leap of 1.6 meters. The heptathlon was actually contested May 5 and 6 at The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.

Jessie Klenk won the 1,500-meter run in 5 minutes, 0.71 seconds. She added a third-place finish in the 800 (2:24.46). Erin Cannon won the 400 hurdles (1:06.73), and Kierstin Clem won the 10,000 (40:38.56).

The Ospreys dominated the 3,000 steeplechase, taking the top two sots. Olivia Harris won in 12:02.32. She was followed by Jamie Wun in 12:12.11.

Jenna Vigorto capped Stockton's winners with a gold medal in the discus (37.14m).

Stockton had other top performers at the NJAC meet. Lauren Preston was second in the pole vault (3.50m). The 4x400 relay consisting of Cannon, Jenna Walker (Barnegat H.S.), Khristina Washington (Hammonton) and Lauen Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township) was second (4:13.87). Washington was also third in the triple jump. She added another bronze with the 4x100 relay (50.19) that included Kaylee Apple, Funmilayo Aka-Bashorun and Walker.

Stockton will next compete at the TCNJ Last Chance Meet on Thursday.

The Stockton men are competing Sunday.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

​JRusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

