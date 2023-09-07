Logan Shaw and Erica Dietz each scored one goal and added an assist to lead the Stockton University women's soccer team to a 5-1 victory over Drew in a nonconference game Wednesday.
The Ospreys (2-0-1) led 2-0 at halftime.
ChiChi Wokocha (Absegami H.S.) scored off an assist from Sophia Drea. Shawm Katie Ambos and Kayla Rozanski each scored in the second half to give Stockton a 5-0 lead. Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) did not face any shots in the shutout.
Stockton outshot Drew 14-7.
Field hockey: Carlee Thompson and Kirsten Bailey scored to lead the Ospreys to a 2-0 victory over Haverford in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Stovkton improved to 1-2.
Kiera Lyons (Southern Regional) assisted on Thompson's goal to make it 1-0. Ameera Bilgrami assisted on Bailey's goal to cap the scoring. Both goals were scored in the first half. Freshman Hannah Ayari-Dias made four saves to earn both her first career victory and shutout.
People are also reading…
Stockton outshot Haverford 10-8.
Women's volleyball: Muhlenberg defeated Stockton 3-0 in a nonconference match Wednesday. Set scores were 25-13, 25-17, 25-20.
Nicole Palmer led the Ospreys with a team-leading nine kills to go with four assists, four digs and two blocks. Aubrey Rentzel finished with 11 digs and 10 assists. Teleyah Witherspoon added six kills.
Kate Louer added seven digs and three kills. McKenna Ritchie had seven kills, and Regan Mendick added five assists.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.