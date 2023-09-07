Logan Shaw and Erica Dietz each scored one goal and added an assist to lead the Stockton University women's soccer team to a 5-1 victory over Drew in a nonconference game Wednesday.

The Ospreys (2-0-1) led 2-0 at halftime.

ChiChi Wokocha (Absegami H.S.) scored off an assist from Sophia Drea. Shawm Katie Ambos and Kayla Rozanski each scored in the second half to give Stockton a 5-0 lead. Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) did not face any shots in the shutout.

Stockton outshot Drew 14-7.

Field hockey: Carlee Thompson and Kirsten Bailey scored to lead the Ospreys to a 2-0 victory over Haverford in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Stovkton improved to 1-2.

Kiera Lyons (Southern Regional) assisted on Thompson's goal to make it 1-0. Ameera Bilgrami assisted on Bailey's goal to cap the scoring. Both goals were scored in the first half. Freshman Hannah Ayari-Dias made four saves to earn both her first career victory and shutout.

Stockton outshot Haverford 10-8.

Women's volleyball: Muhlenberg defeated Stockton 3-0 in a nonconference match Wednesday. Set scores were 25-13, 25-17, 25-20.

Nicole Palmer led the Ospreys with a team-leading nine kills to go with four assists, four digs and two blocks. Aubrey Rentzel finished with 11 digs and 10 assists. Teleyah Witherspoon added six kills.

Kate Louer added seven digs and three kills. McKenna Ritchie had seven kills, and Regan Mendick added five assists.