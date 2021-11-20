Stockton women's soccer wins ECAC Tournament

The Stockton University women's soccer team won the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday, beating host William Paterson 2-0 in the final in Wayne.
Maddie Klein scored the winning goal for the Ospreys in the 63rd minute off an assist by Erica Dietz. Susan Porambo added an insurance goal in the 82nd minute, and Rylee Getter assisted.
Kylee Sullivan recorded the shutout with one save. Erica Hickey made seven saves for the Pioneers.
Stockton improved to 15-6-3.
Women's basketball: The Ospreys jumped out to a 10-point first-half lead and held on to beat Gallaudet 58-49 in a nonconference game.
The Ospreys improved to 2-3. Madison Larosa led Stockton with 21 points. Emma Morrone scored 12 to go with six rebounds and three steals. Grace Sacco (Ocean City H.S.) had a team-high 11 assists and added five rebounds and four points. Nalya Hill scored 12 and grabbed six rebounds off the bench.
The Ospreys open New Jersey Athletic Conference play 8 p.m. Tuesday at home vs. Rutgers-Camden.
