Stockton women's soccer team advances to ECAC Tournament title game

Sydney Williams (Millville H.S.) scored two goals and got an assist to help the Stockton University women's soccer team defeat Rutgers-Newark 4-1 in a ECAC Tournament semifinal game in Madison.
Williams' performance capped a big weekend. On Saturday, she notched two assists in the Ospreys' 3-0 quarterfinal win over Marywood University. She has scored seven goals and has a team-high nine assists this season.
Susan Porambo also scored in Sunday's game and got an assist on both of Williams' first-half goals. Stockton took a 3-0 lead into the second half.
Stockton (14-6-3) will face William Paterson in the championship match Saturday. The Ospreys have won the tournament five times, most recently in 2004.
Goalkeeper Megan Brady, a freshman, earned the first win of her Ospreys career.
The Scarlet Raiders ended their season 10-6-3.
In the quarterfinal win over Marywood, Jessica Heitmann, Maddie Klein and Porambo scored for the Ospreys, who outshot Marywood 8-3 in taking a 1-0 halftime lead. Williams assisted on Heitmann's fifth goal of the season. Williams also assisted on Klein's fourth goal of the season. Porambo's goal, her fifth, was unassisted.
Kylee Sullivan made two saves in earning her eighth shutout. Stockton outshot Marywood 16-4, including 8-2 on goal.
