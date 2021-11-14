 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton women's soccer team advances to ECAC Tournament title game
0 comments
STOCKTON WOMEN'S SOCCER

Stockton women's soccer team advances to ECAC Tournament title game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Sydney Williams (Millville H.S.) scored two goals and got an assist to help the Stockton University women's soccer team defeat Rutgers-Newark 4-1 in a ECAC Tournament semifinal game in Madison.

Williams' performance capped a big weekend. On Saturday, she notched two assists in the Ospreys' 3-0 quarterfinal win over Marywood University. She has scored seven goals and has a team-high nine assists this season.

Susan Porambo also scored in Sunday's game and got an assist on both of Williams' first-half goals. Stockton took a 3-0 lead into the second half.

Stockton (14-6-3) will face William Paterson in the championship match Saturday. The Ospreys have won the tournament five times, most recently in 2004.

Goalkeeper Megan Brady, a freshman, earned the first win of her Ospreys career.

The Scarlet Raiders ended their season 10-6-3.

In the quarterfinal win over Marywood, Jessica Heitmann, Maddie Klein and Porambo scored for the Ospreys, who outshot Marywood 8-3 in taking a 1-0 halftime lead. Williams assisted on Heitmann's fifth goal of the season. Williams also assisted on Klein's fourth goal of the season. Porambo's goal, her fifth, was unassisted.

Kylee Sullivan made two saves in earning her eighth shutout. Stockton outshot Marywood 16-4, including 8-2 on goal.

The Pacers finished the season 13-5-1.

+2 
Sydney Williams headshot

Williams
+2 
Susan Porambo headshot

Porambo
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News