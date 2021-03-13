 Skip to main content
Stockton women's soccer plays to tie again
The Stockton University women's soccer team scored the first two goals of the game but couldn't hold the lead and settled for a 2-2 tie with visiting Ramapo College on Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup.

The Ospreys are 0-0-2 in an NJAC-only schedule, having tied Montclair State 0-0 on Wednesday. Ramapo is 1-0-1.

Stockton's Bri Honse scored during a scramble in front of the Ramapo net in the sixth minute. Sydney Williams, a Millville High School graduate, made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute when she booted the ball into the upper right-hand corner off a free kick.

But the Roadrunners tied it with goals by Sam Ingannamorte and Kaitlyn Kelly less than two minutes apart, the last goal coming on a penalty kick in the 80th minute.

Stockton goalie Jennifer Devault made two saves, and Ramapo keeper Emma Conlan had four stops.

The Ospreys will host Kean University at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Galloway Township.

Stockton men's soccer: The Ospreys lost to host Ramapo 3-1 in Mahwah, Bergen County, and dropped to 0-2. The Roadrunners improved to 1-0-1.

Stockton sophomore midfielder Ian Byrne (Lacey Township) scored his first collegiate goal in the first minute of the second half to tie it at 1-1.

Ramapo goals were by Massimo Gallorini in the 11th minute, Thiago Stallhbaum in the 53rd minute, and Ederson La Torre with less than three minutes left in regulation.

Dino Gromitsaris had three saves for the Ospreys, and Joshua Schaffer made three saves for Ramapo.

The Ospreys will play Kean at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Union Township.

