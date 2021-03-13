Stockton women's soccer plays to tie again

The Stockton University women's soccer team scored the first two goals of the game but couldn't hold the lead and settled for a 2-2 tie with visiting Ramapo College on Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup.

The Ospreys are 0-0-2 in an NJAC-only schedule, having tied Montclair State 0-0 on Wednesday. Ramapo is 1-0-1.

Stockton's Bri Honse scored during a scramble in front of the Ramapo net in the sixth minute. Sydney Williams, a Millville High School graduate, made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute when she booted the ball into the upper right-hand corner off a free kick.

But the Roadrunners tied it with goals by Sam Ingannamorte and Kaitlyn Kelly less than two minutes apart, the last goal coming on a penalty kick in the 80th minute.

Stockton goalie Jennifer Devault made two saves, and Ramapo keeper Emma Conlan had four stops.

The Ospreys will host Kean University at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Galloway Township.

Stockton men's soccer: The Ospreys lost to host Ramapo 3-1 in Mahwah, Bergen County, and dropped to 0-2. The Roadrunners improved to 1-0-1.