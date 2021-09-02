Stockton women's soccer opens season with overtime loss to Scranton

The Stockton University women's soccer team lost to the University of Scranton 2-1 in overtime Friday in the season opener at the Kean Cougar Classic in Union. Scranton's Evelyn Bruggeman scored the winning goal in the 96th minute.

Stockton trailed 1-0 but tied it in the 41st minute as sophomore Maddie Klein scored in her first collegiate game. Sydney Williams, a Millville High School graduate, assisted.

Scranton outshot the Ospreys 30-6 but Stockton goalie Kylee Sullivan made 14 saves, six in each half and two in overtime.

Niahm Healy made it 1-0 for the Royals in the 21st minute. Teammate Amanda Steinberg had three saves.

Stockton plays Westfield State University at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the final game at the Kean Cougar Classic in Union.

Stockton men's soccer: The Ospreys opened their fall 2021 season with a 2-1 double overtime win over visiting Ursinus College on Thursday night in Galloway Township.

Dante Montesinos scored the game winner with 7 minutes, 11 seconds remaining on a rebound off a shot by Sebi Morrello that was initially kicked away by Ursinus goalkeeper Tyler Lewin.

Stockton goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris made four saves, while Lewin finished with nine.