Stockton women's soccer opens season with overtime loss to Scranton

The Stockton University women's soccer team lost to the University of Scranton 2-1 in overtime Friday in the season opener at the Kean Cougar Classic in Union. Scranton's Evelyn Bruggeman scored the winning goal in the 96th minute.
Stockton trailed 1-0 but tied it in the 41st minute as sophomore Maddie Klein scored in her first collegiate game. Sydney Williams, a Millville High School graduate, assisted.
Scranton outshot the Ospreys 30-6 but Stockton goalie Kylee Sullivan made 14 saves, six in each half and two in overtime.
Niahm Healy made it 1-0 for the Royals in the 21st minute. Teammate Amanda Steinberg had three saves.
Stockton plays Westfield State University at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the final game at the Kean Cougar Classic in Union.
Stockton men's soccer: The Ospreys opened their fall 2021 season with a 2-1 double overtime win over visiting Ursinus College on Thursday night in Galloway Township.
Dante Montesinos scored the game winner with 7 minutes, 11 seconds remaining on a rebound off a shot by Sebi Morrello that was initially kicked away by Ursinus goalkeeper Tyler Lewin.
Stockton goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris made four saves, while Lewin finished with nine.
Ursinus scored first at the 33:19 mark of the first half on a goal by Marco Grenda. Stockton held a 9-3 shot advantage in the first half, but couldn't score.
Less than 5 minutes into the second half, Stockton evened the score at 1-1 on a penalty kick by Ervin Gjeli.
The Ospreys next host Gwynedd Mercy at 1 p.m. Saturday to open the Stockton Classic.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
