Stockton women's soccer draws with Montclair State in opener

The Stockton University women’s soccer team opened the spring season with a 0-0 tie at Montclair State on Wednesday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
The Red Hawks outshot the Ospreys 31-3, including 12-2 on goal.
Stockton goalie Jennifer Devault enabled the draw with her 12-save effort. Phoebe Bledsoe made two stops for Montclair State.
Stockton will return to Galloway Township for its home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday against Ramapo.
Men’s soccer: The Ospreys dropped their season opener 1-0 at home vs. Montclair State. The Red Hawks’ Janbi Kaghado scored in the 85th minute. Bren Llewellyn assisted on the winner.
Stockton’s Dino Gromitsaris made six saves. Montclair’s Shane Keenan stopped two.
Stockton will head to Ramapo at 1 p.m. Saturday.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.