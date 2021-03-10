 Skip to main content
Stockton women's soccer draws with Montclair State in opener
Stockton women's soccer draws with Montclair State in opener

The Stockton University women’s soccer team opened the spring season with a 0-0 tie at Montclair State on Wednesday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

The Red Hawks outshot the Ospreys 31-3, including 12-2 on goal.

Stockton goalie Jennifer Devault enabled the draw with her 12-save effort. Phoebe Bledsoe made two stops for Montclair State.

Stockton will return to Galloway Township for its home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday against Ramapo.

Men’s soccer: The Ospreys dropped their season opener 1-0 at home vs. Montclair State. The Red Hawks’ Janbi Kaghado scored in the 85th minute. Bren Llewellyn assisted on the winner.

Stockton’s Dino Gromitsaris made six saves. Montclair’s Shane Keenan stopped two.

Stockton will head to Ramapo at 1 p.m. Saturday.

— Press staff reports

