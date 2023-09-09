Stockton University’s Allie Palumbo scored twice and added two assists to lead the Ospreys field hockey team to a 5-0 win over host Eastern University on Saturday in St. Davids, Pennsylvania.
Palumbo scored in the 13th minute to make it 1-0.
Kirsten Bailey, Riley DeMarco, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, and Jenna Fiorito also scored for Stockton (2-2).
Ospreys goalie Hannah Avari-Dias played 45 minutes and did not have a save. Jordan Czaczkowski played 15 minutes in goal and had one save. For Eastern (1-2), Abby Agapito made 23 saves.
Women’s soccer: The unbeaten Ospreys (2-0-2) tied New Paltz 0-0 at the Drew Fall Festival in Madison.
Stockton goalie Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) made four saves and extended her scoreless streak to 334 minutes, 30 seconds to start the season. Stockoon had six shots.
People are also reading…
The tie put New Paltz at 1-2-1.
Women's volleyball: Stockton lost 3-1 to Amherst in a nonconference match Saturday.
Amherst won by set scores of 19-25, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24.
Regan Mendick led the Ospreys with 15 assists, and Aubrey Rentzel added 10. Rentzel also had three aces, McKenna Ritchie finished with 13 digs, and Ashley Carkhuff added 11 kills. Jaylah Rolle added five blocks and four kills.
Stockton fell to 2-4.
Carly Cooper had a match-high 20 assists for Amherst (2-1).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.