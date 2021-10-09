Stockton women's soccer blanks Montclair State

The Stockton University women’s soccer team scored in the second half to beat Montclair State 1-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup in Galloway Township.

Jessica Heitmann scored in the 49th minute. She fielded the ball from near the top of the box, spun around and fired a shot to the left side.

Kylee Sullivan made six saves in the shutout.

Stockton improved to 10-2-2 overall and 4-0-1 in the NJAC. Montclair fell to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the conference. The Ospreys will host rival Rowan at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Field hockey: The Ospreys lost 5-1 to No. 11 nationally-ranked The College of New Jersey in Galloway Township. Alexandra Palumbo scored the Ospreys’ lone goal, and Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional) had the assist. Alley Harris made four saves. TCNJ improved to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in the NJAC. Stockton fell to 6-4 overall (0-2 NJAC).

Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys (9-12) split two matches, beating host Cabrini University 3-2, and coming back immediately and losing to SUNY Cortland 3-0.

The scores against Cabrini (5-12) were 23-25, 28-26, 20-25, 25-21 and 15-13.