Stockton women's soccer blanks Montclair State

The Stockton University women’s soccer team scored in the second half to beat Montclair State 1-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup in Galloway Township.
Jessica Heitmann scored in the 49th minute. She fielded the ball from near the top of the box, spun around and fired a shot to the left side.
Kylee Sullivan made six saves in the shutout.
Stockton improved to 10-2-2 overall and 4-0-1 in the NJAC. Montclair fell to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the conference. The Ospreys will host rival Rowan at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Field hockey: The Ospreys lost 5-1 to No. 11 nationally-ranked The College of New Jersey in Galloway Township. Alexandra Palumbo scored the Ospreys’ lone goal, and Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional) had the assist. Alley Harris made four saves. TCNJ improved to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in the NJAC. Stockton fell to 6-4 overall (0-2 NJAC).
Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys (9-12) split two matches, beating host Cabrini University 3-2, and coming back immediately and losing to SUNY Cortland 3-0.
The scores against Cabrini (5-12) were 23-25, 28-26, 20-25, 25-21 and 15-13.
Stockton’s Charlotte Leon had 20 kills and seven blocks in the match, and Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) had 15 kills, two aces and 25 digs.
Haley Green added 10 kills. Sophia Marziello contributed three aces, five assists and 24 digs.
Alice Brandt had 27 assists, Aubrey Rentzel had 25 assists, and Jaylah Rolle had seven blocks.
SUNY Cortland (15-2) beat Stockton 25-21, 25-11 and 25-15. Leon had eight kills in the match and Capriglione added six.
Marziello had 11 digs, Brandt had seven digs and three aces, and Rentzel had 15 assists.
