Stockton women's rowing wins 2 of 3 races vs. Catholic

The Stockton University women’s rowing team hosted fellow Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference member Catholic University in Atlantic City on Sunday, winning two of the three completed races.

Stockton was edged by two seconds in the first varsity-eight race, finishing in 5 minutes, 19.5 seconds.

The Ospreys won the rematch in 5:11.7, topping the Cardinals by more than 7 seconds.

Catholic’s times in the varsity-eight races were 5:19.5 and 5:18.9, respectively.

Lorelei Hendricks coxswained the varsity eight. In the boat were Michaela Pope, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek H.S.), Chloe Shulze (Pinelands Regional), Jamie Dubicki, Gabrielle Eppright (Cape May Tech), Caitlyn Fogarty, Olivia Hurley and Emily Culmore (Ocean City).

Stockton also won the varsity four by 19 seconds in 6:22.5. Emily Thompson (Southern Regional) was the coxswain, and the rowers were Jany Anderson (Ocean City), Carrie Alpin, Nicole Dube and Kayla Bokor.

Both schools also rowed a second varsity- eight and novice-four race, but neither race was completed. Stockton lost a rudder in the eight race, and Catholic hit a piling in the novice.