Erica Dietz scored to help the Stockton University women's soccer team remain undefeated with a 1-0 victory over Coast Guard at the Drew University Fall Festival on Sunday.
The Ospreys improved to 3-0-2. Coast Guard fell to 1-3.
Dietz got her second goal of the season on a header in the 20th minute. She led the Ospreys with four shots, including two on net. Goalkeeper Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit H.S.) made six saves for her fourth solo shutout of the season, a span covering 424 minutes, 30 seconds.
Men's soccer: Aiden Hoenisch's late goal helped the Ospreys tie Washington College (Maryland) 1-1 at G. Larry James Stadium on Saturday night.
Stockton (1-0-2) extended its unbeaten streak to three games. The visitors fell to 0-0-4.
Hoenisch scored on a penalty kick to the low right side with 5:36 left after Joseph Carbone had been tripped while trying to split two defenders in the box. The goal was Hoenisch's first of the season.
People are also reading…
The Ospreys outshot Washington 7-3 and had an 8-3 edge in corner kicks. Stockton goalkeeper Brady Bartletta made two saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.