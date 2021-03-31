Stockton women's lacrosse edges Rowan

Jennifer Toal scored four goals ad had an assist to lead the Stockton University women's lacrosse team won 14-9 over Rowan University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Tuesday.

Toal had a game-high five ground balls and three caused turnovers. Allie Bremer had four assists and three goals. Michelle Pascrell had seven draw controls as well as three goals, three ground balls, three caused turnovers and an assist.

Both teams went back and forth in the first 17 minutes, resulting in four ties and three lead changes. Stockton took the lead for good on consecutive goals by Toal, Pascrell and Bremer, leading 7-4 lead at halftime.

Egg Harbor Township High School graduate Nicole Jandras scored two straight in the second half that extended the Ospreys' lead to 10-6.

Stockton goalkeeper Stevie Ader made nine saves. Jessica Catalioto contributed four draw controls, three ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Stockton (2-0) will play the Profs again at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Galloway Township.

Softball: Stockton lost both games in a doubleheader to Kean on Tuesday.

The Ospreys lost 6-2 in the first game and 10-0 in the second. Kean improved to 8-0, and Stockton fell to 0-4.