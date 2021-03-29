Stockton women's crew competes after 17 months: Roundup

The Stockton University women's crew team competed for the first time since October of 2019 as the Ospreys hosted NCAA Division II Thomas Jefferson University on Sunday in Atlantic City.
The varsity eights, varsity fours and novice eights of the two teams raced twice apiece in the Atlantic City intracoastal waterway. Jefferson won all six races.
The first varsity-eight race had no time but Jefferson won by 11.98 seconds. In the second varsity-eight race, Jefferson finished in 4 minutes, 52.14 seconds and Stockton crossed the line in 5:19.46.
The Ospreys crew consisted of Michaela Pope, Emily Culmone (Ocean City), Gabrielle Eppright (Cape May Tech), Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Chloe Schulze (Pinelands Regional), Caitlyn Fogarty, Olivia Hurley, Kayla Bokor and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks.
The Rams varsity four won the first race in 5:29.24 and Stockton finished in 5:54.69. In their second race, Jefferson was first in 5:56.79 and The Ospreys finished in 6:32.38.
The Stockton varsity-four lineup included rowers Nicole Dube, Jamie Dubicki, Carrie Alpin and Nadia LaPane (Absegami). Emily Thompson (Southern Regional) was the Ospreys' coxswain in the first, and Mary-Rose Kean was the coxswain the second race.
Jefferson won the first novice-eight race in 5:32.50 and Stockton crossed the line in 5:59.04. The Rams took the second race in 5:34.10 the Ospreys finished in 5:49.37.
Stockton's crew consisted of Kara Yarrington, Emily Latshaw, Kayla Barrett (Absegami), Marcella Sacchetti (Absegami), Amelia Pawlowski (Lacey Township), Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional) and Laurel Flockhart, in each race. Allison Reed and Madelynn Schina rowed in one race each. Kelley Mason was the coxswain.
Baseball: Stockton played a doubleheader for the second straight day on Sunday and lost two games to host Montclair State University. The scores were 7-4 and 10-8.
The Ospreys fell to 2-2 and Montclair upped its mark to 8-1.
Marco Meleo had a team-high four hits on the day for the Ospreys. Meleo went 3 for 5 with a double a run and two RBIs in the opener. John Perrino and Luke Fabrizzi added two hits apiece in game one. Fabrizzi had two stolen bases and two runs, and Nick Trifiletti (Mainland Regional) hit a solo homer.
In the second game, Stockton's Garrett DeMarrais was 3 for 5 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Ryan O'Sullivan, Lacey Township resident, went 2 for 4 with a stolen base.
Men's lacrosse: Nationally ranked Salisbury, playing in its seventh game, overpowered the visiting Ospreys 26-6 in the team's season debut. Jarrett Bromwell scored six goals for the Sea Gulls (6-1).
Salisbury led 10-1 after the first quarter and 18-2 at halftime. For Stockton (0-1), Joey Tiernan and Eric Ellis scored two goals apiece, and Eric D'Arminio and Luc Swedlund each added a goal.
Salisbury is ranked No. 3 in the Nike/US Lacrosse Magazine rankings
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
