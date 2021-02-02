Stockton women's basketball team bolstered by additions

Jefferson is in her third season as head coach and despite all the challenges the team faces in the midst of a pandemic she isn’t backing off of her goals as she strives to build a consistently competitive program.

“We don’t even know what next year is going to look like so if we are only allowed to play three or four or five games, let’s play each of them like we’re going for the gold medal,” Jefferson said.

The team will get an immediate boost from Atlantic City High School graduate Kadinah Harris-Hood. Harris-Hood played her first two seasons collegiately at Rowan College at Gloucester County before transferring to Stockton this season.

“Everyone was very welcoming to me,” Harris-Hood said. “I like it here and I’m excited to get back on the floor. It’s been a long year.”

Harris-Hood doesn’t care that the team will play an abbreviated season. She’s just happy to have a season at all.

“It’s been a crazy year but we are grateful,” she said. “We’re just going to play every day like it’s our last because we are grateful for the moments that we get.