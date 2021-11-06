Stockton women's basketball loses opener at Drew

The Stockton University women's basketball team opened its season Saturday afternoon with a 65-48 loss in Madison, Morris County, to Drew University in a nonconference game.
Erin Frederick led the Rangers (1-0) with 19 points and added nine rebounds. Joey Meyers grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds and scored 10 points.
Nalya Hill led the Ospreys with 10 points and five rebounds. Grace Sacco (Ocean City H.S.), in her Stockton debut, scored nine, grabbed five rebounds and added four assists.
Stockton (0-1) will host Alvernia at 6 p.m. Wednesday in its home opener.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
