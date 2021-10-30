Stockton women win NJAC cross country championship

The Stockton University women’s cross country team won the New Jersey Athletic Conference championship Saturday on its home course in Galloway Township.
The Ospreys scored a low total of 39 points. The College of New Jersey placed second with 41. Rowan was third with 71, and Ramapo had 92 for fourth.
Jessie Klenk led Stockton by finishing second in the 6K race in 23 minutes, 49.5 seconds. Kierstin Clem placed sixth in 24:07.7, and Jamie Wun was ninth in 24:37.3. Olivia Harris was 10th in 24:37.6 and Abigail Webb 12th in 24:43.6. Clem, Harris and Webb are freshmen.
Ramapo freshman Jane Wagner won the race in 23:46.9
In the men’s meet, Stockton placed fourth with a score of 121. TCNJ won with 36 points, Ramapo was second with 40, Rowan third with 54.
Sam Tenenbaum led the Ospreys with a 19th-place finish in 26:41.7 in the 8K race. Stephen Conte was 20th in 26:46.6 and Brendan Shymanski was 22nd in 26:54.2.
Chris Andersen of Ramapo won the race in 24:57.3.
Volleyball: The Ospreys improved to 15-16 with a 3-0 win over DeSales and a 3-1 victory over Neumann in Aston, Pennsylvania.
The scores against DeSales were 25-19, 25-20 and 25-13. Against Neumann, Stockton won 25-13, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-16.
Charlotte Leon led Stockton with 10 kills against DeSales (18-12) . Aubrey Rentzel and Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) had seven kills apiece. Rentzel had 29 assists, and Grace Brant contributed 19 digs.
Stockton’s Caity Ullmer and Haley Green each had 13 kills against Neumann (12-17), and Leon added eight. Alice Brandt added five aces and 11 digs, Rentzel had 32 assists and 13 digs, and Sophia Marziello had 15 digs.
Women’s soccer: Rylee Getter scored to give the Ospreys a 1-0 win over visiting Kean in the first round of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament.
Getter scored the only goal from in close in the second half.
Stockton improved to 12-5-3. Kean fell to 6-8-3.
Field hockey: The Ospreys lost 3-2 in a shootout to visiting Kean University after two scoreless overtimes. Kean improved to 18-1 (5-1 NJAC).
Alexandra Palumbo scored two goals for Stockton (8-8, 1-5), and Autumn Hunter and Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional) had assists.
