Stockton wins men's basketball season opener, 82-71 over Arcadia

The Stockton University men's basketball team opened the season with an 82-71 win over Arcadia University on Friday in a semifinal game of the Widener Tip-Off Tournament in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Luciano Lubrano, an Ocean City High School graduate, led the Ospreys with a game-high 23 points.

Stockton will play the winner between Widener, the tournament host, and Neumann universities in the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lubrano shot 10 for 15 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range. He also had a team-high six rebounds. DJ Campbell (Vineland) scored 20 points and Nick Duncsak added 10. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) added eight points and three steals.

The Ospreys forced 21 turnovers and converted that into 31 points.

Stockton went on a 17-3 run in the first half and turned a 17-15 deficit into a 32-20 lead. Arcadia rallied in the latter part of the first half and Stockton led 38-35 at halftime. Arcadia tied it at 59-59 with 9 minutes, 10 seconds to play, but Lubrano hit a layup and Duncsak followed with a 3-pointer and Stockton was up for good.

Jalen Watkins led Arcadia (0-3) with 18 points and eight rebounds and Samuel Majekodunmi scored 14 points.

